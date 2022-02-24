Over 200 Stranded Indian Students Put Up in School Near Embassy in Kyiv

About 20,000 Indian nationals, including students, are stuck in several parts of Ukraine.
(Photo: PTI/AP/Emilio Morenatti)
The Embassy of India in Ukraine accommodated more than 200 Indian students at a school near the embassy in Kyiv on Thursday, 24 February, after Ukraine shut its airspace cancelling all civilian flights.
The Indian Ambassador to the Ukraine, Partha Satpathy, also interacted with the students and assured them that all accommodations are being made.
The Embassy of India in Kyiv also wrote a letter to the Government of Ukraine for the safety and security of 15,000 Indian students stranded in various regions in the country.
The letter stated,
Sources told news agency ANI that not everyone could be accommodated in the embassy premises. “The Embassy organised safe premises nearby, students moved there. No Indian is currently stranded outside the Embassy,” as per the sources quoted by ANI.
They added,
Earlier in the day, Satpathy also said:
"The embassy of India in Kyiv continues to operate round the clock looking out for the safety of all the Indians... If someone is stranded in Kyiv then reach out to friends, families, Indian community members, and the Indian Embassy."
"As airspace has been blocked, roads choked and trains services disrupted I advise all Indian citizens to stay wherever they are in their normal area of habitation, and those in transit should go back to normal areas," he added.
"Working out modalities on how we can evacuate Indian citizens from the country through neighboring nations along the western border of Ukraine. Times are uncertain& it's important to be calm. We'll continue to operate here till every Indian is back."
Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a "special military operation" in Ukraine on Thursday with explosions, missile attacks, and air strikes being reported from across Ukraine.
With thousands of Indian nationals stranded in war-struck Ukraine, the Centre said on Thursday that Indians can return via Qatar since Ukraine has shut its airspace for all civilian flights.
(With inputs from ANI.)