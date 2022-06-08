'Indians in Gulf Nations Safe, No Need to Worry': Govt Amid Prophet Remarks Row

Amid a row with Islamic nations regarding two BJP leaders' derogation of the Prophet, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that all Indians living in Gulf nations are safe and do not need to worry.
(Photo: PTI)
Amid a row with Islamic nations regarding two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders' remarks on Prophet Muhammad, Union Minister for Commerce Piyush Goyal on Tuesday, 7 June, said that all Indians living in Gulf nations are safe and do not need to worry.
"All the Indians living in Gulf countries are safe, and they do not have to worry. There is no tension, you can contact any of your friends or relatives there," Goyal said at a press conference in Kerala.
When asked if the contentious statements have affected the image of the Narendra Modi goernment, the minister said, "I don't think this statement was made by any government functionary and therefore it has had no impact on the government. Necessary action has been taken by the party."
Six Islamic nations, as well as the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which consists of 56 member states, have censured the BJP over the controversial remarks made by former party spokesperson Nupur Sharma against Prophet Muhammad.
Indian ambassadors to Iran, Kuwait, and Qatar were also summoned by the foreign ministries of the respective countries on Sunday, 5 June. Kuwait’s foreign ministry said that it had summoned the ambassador to India and had conveyed to the envoy that it “rejects and denounces the statements made by an official in the ruling party against the Holy Prophet."
On Sunday, the BJP suspended Sharma and expelled Jindal amid the backlash.
The Indian government also said in a statement that the controversial remarks were "the views of fringe elements," and that the Centre respected all religions.
