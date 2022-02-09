Over 25k Indians Died by Suicide Due to Unemployment or Bankruptcy in 2018–20

Over 25,000 Indians died by suicide due to either unemployment or bankruptcy between 2018 and 2020, the Union government informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, 9 February.

In a written reply to a question on the issue in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State (Home) Nityanand Rai informed that 9,140 people died by suicide due to unemployment and 16,091 people due to bankruptcy during the said period.

Rai said that the government figures were based on the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.