Raghav Bahl Decodes 'Unapologetic' Budget 2022

Many members had questions concerning the government's attitude towards subsidies—especially food—and social welfare schemes. Bahl addressed those and expressed surprise at the government's rationale behind not capitalising on the PDS, a system which has proven to be effective and efficient.

There was also a discussion on no relief to the average taxpayer and the government's decision to go big on infrastructure expenditure.

Bahl says, "Well, it's the government and it has decided to make some political-economy decisions. In a democracy, a government is well within its rights to do so as voters have the right to punish or reward them for the same.