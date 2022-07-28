Indian Navy Takes Delivery of First Indigenous Aircraft Carrier ‘Vikrant’

The warship is set to operate MiG-29K fighter jets, Kamov-31 helicopters and MH-60R multi-role helicopters.
(Photo: A Bharat Bhushan Babu/ Twitter)
The Indian Navy on Thursday, 28 July, received the country’s first indigenously built aircraft carrier ‘Vikrant’ from its manufacturer, Cochin Shipyard Ltd in Kochi.
The Rs 20,000-crore aircraft carrier successfully completed the fourth and final phase of sea trials about three weeks ago.
The Navy called the delivery of the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) “historic” as it coincides with the celebrations to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. Vikrant is likely to be commissioned on 15 August.
The Navy said in a statement:
The Navy added that the aircraft carrier was produced 76 percent indigenously and is a ‘perfect example’ of an Aatma Nirbhar Bharat and provides thrust to government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative.
It added, “The ship would be capable of operating air wing consisting of 30 aircraft comprising of MIG-29K fighter jets, Kamov-31, MH-60R multi-role helicopters, in addition to indigenously manufactured Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) and Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) (Navy).”
Additionally, the IAC is 262 metres long, 62 metres wide and it has a height of 59 metres. Its construction began in 2009.
“Vikrant has been built with a high degree of automation for machinery operation, ship navigation and survivability, and has been designed to accommodate an assortment of fixed wing and rotary aircraft,” the Navy said.
(With inputs from PTI.)
