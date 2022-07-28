Indian Navy Takes Delivery of First Indigenous Aircraft Carrier ‘Vikrant’

The Indian Navy on Thursday, 28 July, received the country’s first indigenously built aircraft carrier ‘Vikrant’ from its manufacturer, Cochin Shipyard Ltd in Kochi.

The Rs 20,000-crore aircraft carrier successfully completed the fourth and final phase of sea trials about three weeks ago.

The Navy called the delivery of the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) “historic” as it coincides with the celebrations to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. Vikrant is likely to be commissioned on 15 August.

The Navy said in a statement: