INS Vikrant ‘Crowd-Funds Scam’: Mumbai Police Book BJP’s Kirit Somaiya, Son

The Mumbai Police have registered a case against Bharatiya Janata Party activist Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil K Somaiya in connection with the alleged siphoning of around Rs 57 crore collected through 'crowd-funding' to save the decommissioned aircraft carrier Vikrant, here on Thursday, 7 April.

The Trombay Police filed the case following a complaint by a retired Indian Army soldier Baban B Bhosale, invoking Indian Penal Code Section 406, 420, and 34 against the father-son duo and others.

The development comes a day after Shiv Sena MP and Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut made the sensational allegations that an amount of Rs 57 crore collected from the masses under the guise of saving Vikrant, which bowed out of service in 1997 and later scrapped, was swindled off by Somaiya.