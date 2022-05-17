Defence Min Rajnath Singh Launches 2 Indigenous Navy Warships in Mumbai

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday, 17 May, launched two frontline warships of the Indian Navy – (Indian Naval Ship) INS Surat and INS Udaygiri – at Mazagon Docks Limited (MDL) in Mumbai.

While ‘Surat’ is the fourth Guided Missile Destroyer of P15B class, ‘Udaygiri’ is the second Stealth Frigate of P17A class. Both warships have been designed in-house by the Directorate of Naval Design (DND) and built at MDL, Mumbai, said the Ministry of Defence in a press statement.