Defence Min Rajnath Singh Launches 2 Indigenous Navy Warships in Mumbai

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday, 17 May, launched two frontline warships of the Indian Navy – (Indian Naval Ship) INS Surat and INS Udaygiri – at Mazagon Docks Limited (MDL) in Mumbai.
(Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil)
While ‘Surat’ is the fourth Guided Missile Destroyer of P15B class, ‘Udaygiri’ is the second Stealth Frigate of P17A class. Both warships have been designed in-house by the Directorate of Naval Design (DND) and built at MDL, Mumbai, said the Ministry of Defence in a press statement.
The Project 15B class of ships are the next-generation stealth guided-missile destroyers of the Indian Navy, which are improvised version of the weapon intensive P15A (Kolkata Class) Destroyers.
P17A Frigates are warships that are a version of the P17 (Shivalik Class) Frigates with improved stealth features, advanced weapons and sensors and platform management systems.
Seven other P17A Frigates are under various stages of construction at MDL and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE).
Speaking about the warships after the launch, Singh said, the ships signified an "embodiment of the Government’s unwavering commitment to enhance the country’s maritime capability, with focus on achieving ‘Aatmanirbharta,’ at a time when the world is witnessing disruption in global supply chain due to COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine conflict."
He congratulated the MDL for continued ship production activities despite the pandemic and meeting the strategic requirements of the Indian Navy in the current geopolitical scenario.
The two warships will add might to the Indian Navy’s arsenal and represent to the world India’s strategic strength as well as the power of self-reliance, he said.
“INS Udaygiri and INS Surat are the shining examples of India’s growing indigenous capability. The warships will be among the most technologically advanced missile carriers in the world, that will cater to the present as well as future requirements. In the times to come, we will not only fulfil our own needs, but will also meet the shipbuilding requirements of the world. We will soon realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Make in India, Make for the World’,” Singh added.
