Indian Bank Withdraws ‘Discriminatory’ Certificate Format for Pregnant Women

The Indian Bank on Tuesday, 19 July, said that it has removed questions inquiring of a woman’s pregnancy from its medical certificate after the Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) termed the guidelines “discriminatory.”

The DCW summoned Indian Bank for its alleged refusal to withdraw “discriminatory” guidelines against the recruitment of women.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal also wrote to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) and sought urgent intervention in the matter.