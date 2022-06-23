Are Indian Bank's Curbs on 12-Week Pregnant Women Constitutionally Valid?

Amid all the outrage bubbling over this evidently discriminatory policy, the Indian Bank has clarified in a statement that there is no new circular and that “we wish to inform that the bank has not made any changes to the existing guidelines.”

They did, however, according to ANI, state:

- In case of pregnancy, which is less than 12 weeks, the candidates are considered as fit for joining the bank (emphasis added)

- On the completion of 12 weeks of pregnancy, the candidates are allowed to join on production of a fitness certificate from a medical practitioner stating that they are fit for taking up employment in the bank (emphasis added)

It may be worth pointing out here, that the bank’s reported clarification does not do much to dilute the allegations of discrimination coming their way.

This is because even if a candidate can in some way join post 12 weeks of pregnancy, they still have to go through the effort of reaching out to a medical practitioner for permission to do bank-work.

If not doing so, they are automatically rendered “temporarily unfit”. Not only does this strip pregnant women off their agency and choice, it also puts them at a greater disadvantage at the workplace than their male counterparts.