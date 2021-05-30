India Sent Mehul Choksi Deportation Docs to Dominica: Antiguan PM

India has sent the deportation forms for Mehul Choksi, the fugitive businessman implicated in the Punjab National Bank loan fraud, to Dominica, where he is presently residing.

Mehul Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi have been charged with fraud, in connection with the Rs 14,000 crore Punjab National Bank scam.

According to an NDTV report, officials from CBI and ED agencies, which are working on the investigation, indicated that the case files have been sent to Dominica.