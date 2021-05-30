India Sent Mehul Choksi Deportation Docs to Dominica: Antiguan PM

India has sent the deportation forms for Mehul Choksi, the fugitive businessman implicated in the Punjab National Bank loan fraud, to Dominica, where he is presently residing.
Mehul Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi have been charged with fraud, in connection with the Rs 14,000 crore Punjab National Bank scam.
According to an NDTV report, officials from CBI and ED agencies, which are working on the investigation, indicated that the case files have been sent to Dominica.
The foreign ministry is collaborating with the Dominican and Antiguan administrations on the case.
The Prime Minister further evinced that the Indian government is working towards the repatriation of Choksi to India, in order to ensure that he undergoes the legal proceedings for his alleged felony.
Dominica's accusation alleging that the fugitive entered the country illegally has made the case much more simple, an official told NDTV. The official further suggested that the allegations against Indian agencies over their supposed hand in Choksi's movement are groundless.
Prime Minister Browne, on Sunday, 30 May, stated that he has requested the court to consider Dominica's direct deportation of Choksi to India in order to aid in his detention, in the interests of state co-operation.
Mehul Choksi's deportation has been deferred by the Antiguan judiciary, after his legal counsel asserted that the defendant cannot be sent back to India, him no longer being a citizen of the nation.
(With inputs from NDTV)
Published: 30 May 2021,06:51 PM IST