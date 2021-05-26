Choksi in ‘CID Custody’ in Dominica, To Be Handed Over to Antigua

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, who is wanted by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, is in the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Dominica, media reports from Antigua and Barbuda said on Monday, 26 May.

Choksi had been reported missing earlier. Reports now say that he was trying to flee to Cuba and will be handed over to the Antiguan authorities.

His lawyer Vijay Aggarwal had told news agency ANI on Tuesday, "Mehul Choksi is missing. His family members are worried and anxious and had called me to discuss. Antigua police is investigating. Family is in the dark and worried about his safety.”