Fugitive Jeweller Mehul Choksi Seen in Police Custody in New Photo

An image of fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi in police custody, with sustained injuries, has surfaced in Antiguan media reports. This after a court in the Caribbean island nation extended its order restraining his deportation till Wednesday, 26 May.
Choksi, tried in India’s largest bank fraud case, was captured in Dominica after going missing from the Caribbean nation of Antigua on Sunday, 23 May.
After Choksi was detained, Antigua refused to take him back and Prime Minister Gaston Browne told news agency Asia News International (ANI) that the country was in talks with both Dominican and Indian governments for his repatriation to India.
Mehul Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi have been charged with fraud in connection with the Rs 14,000 crore Punjab National Bank scam.
