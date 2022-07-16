India To Be Most Populous Country in 2023 – But That’s Not ‘Doomsday Scenario’

Ignoring women in workforce, and the lack of policies to encourage them, or to build their skill – will also lead to ineffective utilisation of the demographic dividend.

"There have been several estimates on how India has the lowest women in workforce. It has more to do with gender inequalities in the country, the social and patriarchal norms in our society. But again, now is the time to fix that as well," Singh said.

Between 2010 and 2020, the number of women in India's workforce had already dropped to 19 percent from 26 percent, according to data compiled by the World Bank. The COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdown announced by the Narendra Modi government in March 2020 accelerated the rate of decrease steeply with more than 100 million jobs lost during this period.