India's Population To Overtake China By 2023, Touch 1.7 Billion By 2064

India is likely to become the country with the world's largest population in 2023, overtaking China, according to a report from the United Nations.

The report, released on Monday, 11 July, states that India's population is expected to grow from the present 1.4 billion people to 1.67 billion in 2050 and just under 1.7 billion by 2064, and finally rest at 1.53 billion in 2100.

As per the UN's population statistics, India and China account for the lion's share of Asia's population - with more than 1.4 billion people each.

The report adds that India's total fertility rate is expected to fall from 2.01 at present to 1.78 in 2050 and 1.69 in 2100.

This is far below the global average of 2.3 at present. The report also adds that the positive number of births in India among women aged 15 to 19 might fall from the current 9,88,000 to 2,82,000 by 2050.

This number is expected to dwindle further to 1,32,000 by 2100.