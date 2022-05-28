Over 88% of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19: Health Minister

According to the Health Ministry’s website, over 193.13 crore beneficiaries have received COVID-19 vaccine till now.
Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday, 28 May, that over 88 percent of the adult population in India is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Mandaviya tweeted on Saturday, “Over 88% of the adult population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Congratulations India! Keep following COVID appropriate behaviour even after getting vaccinated.”
Meanwhile, India reported 2,685 new COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. India's active caseload now stands at 16,308.
The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), had on 22 May confirmed that they have detected India's first cases of BA.4 Omicron sub-variant.
While one case was detected in a South African traveller in Hyderabad, in another case, a 19-year-old woman in Tamil Nadu was found to be infected with BA.4, according to the press release issued by INSACOG.
According to the consortium, the BA.5 variant was also detected in an 80-year-old man from Telangana. The man is said to have mild symptoms, and is fully vaccinated.
"Contact tracing of the BA.4 and BA.5 patients is being undertaken as a precautionary measure," the press release had said.
