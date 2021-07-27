China’s ‘Salami-Slicing’ Tactics Continue in Ladakh’s Demchok: Experts Weigh In

More than a year has passed since border tensions between India and China spiked after the worst clash in almost five decades in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, which is in the Aksai Chin-Ladakh area, controlled by China but claimed by both countries. But, even as talks to resolve border disputes have continued, the Chinese are yet to 'go back'.

In a latest development, senior Indian government officials have informed that the 'so-called Chinese civilians' have erected tents on the Indian side of the Charding Nala in Demchok in eastern Ladakh, The Indian Express reported.

Earlier in July, Chinese People's Liberation Army troops and civilians had come on the other side of the Sindhu river in the Demchok region to protest against the celebrations of Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama’s birthday.

On the same day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had publicly wished Dalai Lama, sending a message to China ahead of the 12th border dispute talks.

The Quint spoke to defence experts to understand the current situation in Demchok – and India's forward strategy to counter China's incursions.