Rajnath Singh Meets Pawar, AK Antony; China Border Situation Discussed

Rajnath Singh Meets Sharad Pawar (R), AK Antony; China Border Situation Discussed
(Photo: PTI/Altered by The Quint)
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday, 16 July, held a meeting with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and Congress leader AK Antony – both former defence ministers, with the situation along the China border being discussed, reports said.
The two Opposition leaders were briefed by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army chief General MM Naravane regarding the ongoing conflict on the border with China, with the former's doubts on the situation being clarified by the latter, sources cited by news agency ANI said.
The meeting comes ahead of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, which will begin on 19 July and is likely to conclude on 13 August.
On Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had held an hour-long bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Dushanbe Shangai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers meeting, with the outstanding issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh being discussed.
"Highlighted that unilateral change of status quo is not acceptable. Full restoration and maintenance of peace and tranquility in border areas is essential for development of our ties. Agreed on convening an early meeting of the Senior Military Commanders," Jaishankar had tweeted after his meeting with China's state councillor and foreign minister.
