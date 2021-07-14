Unilateral Change Not Acceptable: Jaishankar Meets China FM on LAC

External Affairs Minister S Jashankar held an hour-long bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Dushanbe Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers meeting on Wednesday, 14 July. The outstanding issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh was discussed.

"Highlighted that unilateral change of status quo is not acceptable. Full restoration and maintenance of peace and tranquility in border areas is essential for development of our ties. Agreed on convening an early meeting of the Senior Military Commanders," Jaishankar tweeted after his meeting with China's state councillor and foreign minister.