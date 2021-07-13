China Disrupts Indian Celebration of Dalai Lama's B'day in Ladakh: Report

India reoriented around 50,000 troops whose main focus will be the disputed border with China.

This reorientation of the troops will lessen the soldiers dedicated solely to Pakistan but at the same time, more acclimatised troops who can shift from the northern border to the western border with Pakistan will be available to Indian military planners.



This gives the Indian defence establishment a higher level of maneuverability and flexibility vis-a-vis its neighbours.



The reorientation happened when China is refurbishing its existing airfields in the Tibetan plateau that will allow twin-engine fighter aircraft to be stationed, sources said.