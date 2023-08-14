Independence Day 2023: Do's & Don'ts While Hoisting the Tricolour Flag of India

Independence Day 2023 National Tricolor Flag Hoisting.
(Photo: iStock)
This year on 15 August 2023, India will celebrate its 77th Independence Day. Like every year, the occasion will be observed with great honour, respect, grandeur, and enthusiasm.
Besides, several Independence Day activities like parades, cultural activities, quizzes, competitions, and the hoisting of the national flag is one of the important parts of the Independence Day celebrations.
The national flag of India is also known as Tiranga because it is tricoloured, consisting of horizontal strips of saffron, white, and green. Each colour in the Tiranga has a specific meaning and significance.
The saffron colour on the top of the flag represents courage and sacrifice, passion, and commitment of people towards the welfare and betterment of the nation.
The while colour in the middle signifies the peace, truthfulness, purity, and hope for the unity and harmony among diverse communities of India.
The green colour in the bottom represents prosperity, fertility, and growth of the country. It also symbolises both India's unique and diverse agricultural landscape and its belief in sustainable development.
The navy blue circle on the middle white strip is called the Ashoka Chakra, which is a 24-spoke wheel and signifies the eternal cycle of death and life.
According to the Flag Code of India, certain guidelines must be followed while hoisting the national flag of India. Here are some do's of hoisting the Tricolor National Flag of India to make sure its respect, dignity, and honour is maintained.
1. All citizens have the right to fly the tricolour on their private properties, and this has been accepted by Section 2 of new code.
2. The national flag of India can be displayed by any public or private organization, or an educational institution to inspire respect for the tricolour.
3. The national flag may be displayed on the headquarters, heads of posts and missions in abroad countries, and wherever it is customary for diplomatic and consular representatives to fly the national flag.
4. On all official occasions, only such national flags must be flown that are in accordance with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) guidelines and possess their standard mark.
5. The national flag of India should be always correctly displayed at the places of honour.
6. It is mandatory to hoist the national flag briskly and to lower it slowly and ceremoniously.
7. The flag must be displayed separately and distinctively on occasions like unveiling a statue.
The following are some of the don'ts of displaying the national flag of India.
1. A damaged or disheveled flag should not be displayed.
2. The flag must not be used while dipped in salute to any person or thing.
3. The national flag of India must not be used in any kind of decoration.
4. It is forbidden to cover a speaker's desk or platform with the national flag.
5. Nothing should be placed on or above the national flag of India.
6. The flag should not be displayed in an upside down position.
7. The national flag should not touch the ground, floor or a trail in water.
8. The flag must not be displayed in a manner that may damage it.
9. The flag should not be stored at places where it may be damaged or soiled.
10. The flag should not be draped on vehicles, boats, trains, etc.
11. It is forbidden to put any kind of lettering on the national flag of India.
