Independence Day 2023: Do's & Don'ts While Hoisting the Tricolour Flag of India

This year on 15 August 2023, India will celebrate its 77th Independence Day. Like every year, the occasion will be observed with great honour, respect, grandeur, and enthusiasm.

Besides, several Independence Day activities like parades, cultural activities, quizzes, competitions, and the hoisting of the national flag is one of the important parts of the Independence Day celebrations.

The national flag of India is also known as Tiranga because it is tricoloured, consisting of horizontal strips of saffron, white, and green. Each colour in the Tiranga has a specific meaning and significance.