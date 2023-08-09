Independence Day 2023: Know How to Celebrate the Holiday With Your Loved Ones

Ways to celebrate Independence Day 2023 with your friends and family.
(Photo: iStock)
Independence Day 2023 is around the corner and it is time we think of plans to observe the day. One should note that Independence Day is observed on 15 August, every year. This time it falls on a Tuesday and everyone is excited to learn more about our past. Independence Day is celebrated as a national holiday. People learn more about the struggles and fight for independence. We also get to know about the different freedom fighters who laid their lives.
Independence Day provides us with an opportunity to take part in events and programs that talk about our past. On this important national holiday, we should take the initiative to know about the freedom fighters and how they fought for independence against the Britishers. The fight wasn't easy but they did not give up till the end.
During Independence Day 2023, we should think of ways to celebrate the day with our families and spend more time with them. Utilise your holiday in the best way possible and ask others more questions about how India gained independence.
Here are a few ways you can follow to celebrate Independence Day with your loved ones:
Take Part in Flag Hoisting
Many schools, colleges, and societies hoist the National Flag on Independence Day. You should wake up early morning and take part in the activity.
Watch Patriotic Movies and Documentaries
The best way to spend Independence Day with your friends and family is to watch a patriotic movie or documentary with them.
Read Books
Books are the best source of information. If you want to learn about independence and the struggles faced by freedom fighters during that time, you should read books.
Some of the books that one should read on Independence Day are Train to Pakistan, Discovery of India by Jawaharlal Nehru, Midnight's Children, etc.
