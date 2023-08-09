Independence Day 2023: Know How to Celebrate the Holiday With Your Loved Ones

Independence Day 2023 is around the corner and it is time we think of plans to observe the day. One should note that Independence Day is observed on 15 August, every year. This time it falls on a Tuesday and everyone is excited to learn more about our past. Independence Day is celebrated as a national holiday. People learn more about the struggles and fight for independence. We also get to know about the different freedom fighters who laid their lives.

Independence Day provides us with an opportunity to take part in events and programs that talk about our past. On this important national holiday, we should take the initiative to know about the freedom fighters and how they fought for independence against the Britishers. The fight wasn't easy but they did not give up till the end.