Independence Day 2023: Popular Quotes and Slogans by Freedom Fighters Here

Independence Day is celebrated in different, unique ways such as flag hoisting, cultural programmes, events, etc. Different schools and colleges organise programmes on this day so that students can take part and learn more about our cultural past. Independence Day is celebrated on 15 August, every year. It is important to note that on 15 August 1947, India gained independence from British rule after a lot of struggle and fighting. This day is very important for all citizens.
Independence Day 2023 is scheduled to be observed on Tuesday, 15 August. We should remember the different freedom fighters and their fight for independence on this day. This day is very crucial and everyone should actively participate in the events. You should find out ways to celebrate the national holiday with your friends and family. Make this day special for all.
"Forget not that the grossest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong. Remember the eternal law: you must give if you want to get." – Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.
"If your blood does not rage, then it is water that flows in your veins. For what is the flush of youth if it is not of service to the motherland?" – Chandra Shekhar Azad.
"It is easy to kill individuals, but you cannot kill the ideas. Great empires crumbled, while the ideas survived." – Bhagat Singh.
"One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives." –Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.
"Freedom is never dear at any price. It is the breath of life. What would a man not pay for living?" – Mahatma Gandhi.
"Tum Muje Khoon Do, Mai Tumhe Azadi Dunga" – Subhash Chandra Bose.
"Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it" – Bal Gangadhar Tilak.
These are some of the most famous quotes you should remember this Independence Day. Take part in cultural programmes and educate more people about the struggles of our freedom fighters.
