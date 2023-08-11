Independence Day 2023: Popular Quotes and Slogans by Freedom Fighters Here

Independence Day is celebrated in different, unique ways such as flag hoisting, cultural programmes, events, etc. Different schools and colleges organise programmes on this day so that students can take part and learn more about our cultural past. Independence Day is celebrated on 15 August, every year. It is important to note that on 15 August 1947, India gained independence from British rule after a lot of struggle and fighting. This day is very important for all citizens.

Independence Day 2023 is scheduled to be observed on Tuesday, 15 August. We should remember the different freedom fighters and their fight for independence on this day. This day is very crucial and everyone should actively participate in the events. You should find out ways to celebrate the national holiday with your friends and family. Make this day special for all.