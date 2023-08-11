77th Independence Day 2023: History, Theme, and Importance of the Day Here

India is gearing up to celebrate its 77th Independence Day 2023 on Tuesday, 15 August. The preparations are in full swing as everyone is organising events and programmes. This year, Independence Day will be celebrated with great enthusiasm and patriotic spirit. It is important to note that the day is celebrated with a unique and different theme each year. We should all take part in the events and talk more about our independence on this important day.

People hoist the Indian National Flag early in the morning on Independence Day. Then, they take part in cultural programmes, parades, etc, to feel the patriotic spirit. Independence Day 2023 is knocking on our doors and it is time we think of events to celebrate the day. We must also know about our history and the fight for independence from British rule.