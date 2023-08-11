77th Independence Day 2023: History, Theme, and Importance of the Day Here

Know the Independence Day history and importance here.
(Photo: iStock)
India is gearing up to celebrate its 77th Independence Day 2023 on Tuesday, 15 August. The preparations are in full swing as everyone is organising events and programmes. This year, Independence Day will be celebrated with great enthusiasm and patriotic spirit. It is important to note that the day is celebrated with a unique and different theme each year. We should all take part in the events and talk more about our independence on this important day.
People hoist the Indian National Flag early in the morning on Independence Day. Then, they take part in cultural programmes, parades, etc, to feel the patriotic spirit. Independence Day 2023 is knocking on our doors and it is time we think of events to celebrate the day. We must also know about our history and the fight for independence from British rule.
Independence Day acts as a reminder of the importance of freedom, and it is the responsibility of every citizen to protect it. The freedom fighters of this country fought courageously against the British and helped us win independence.
Many freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhas Chandra Bose, and more, fought for our independence. Several brave fighters laid down their lives for our country.
We need to remember these freedom fighters on this day and honour them. We should also take the initiative to build a better future for the coming generations of our country.
Our country celebrates Independence Day with a different theme each year. The theme for Independence Day 2023 is "Nation First, Always First". All the programmes and events on this day will be based on this theme.
We should all celebrate Independence Day because it creates a sense of unity among citizens. It also increases the spirit of patriotism and love for our nation.
The citizens of India should take part in the events organised on Independence Day by different societies. We should also hoist the National Flag.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)