76th Independence Day: Timings for Ceremony at Red Fort & 'At Home' Function

India's Independence Day is celebrated on 15 August every year. This day is a national holiday for the entire nation. Various events like National Flag hoisting, parades, and cultural dances are organised on Independence Day in different parts of the country. The Prime Minister of India unfurls the National Flag or Tricolor at the Red Fort and addresses the nation.
The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a set of instructions to the states and UTs on Independence Day celebrations on August 15. Let's know the details and timings of the ceremony.
As per the notice issued by the MHA, the Independence Day ceremony, which involves hoisting of National Flag at State Capitals/ District Headquarters/ Sub-division/ Block / Gram Panchayat/ Villages etc. should commence in the morning after 9 am.
Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort:
As per the government notice, the ceremony at Red Fort will consist of:
- A Guard of Honor by the Armed Forces and the Delhi Police to the Prime Minister.
- Unfurling of the National Flag accompanied by playing of the National Anthem and firing of a 21-gun salute.
- Showering of flower petals by the helicopters of the Indian Air Force.
- A speech by the Prime Minister, singing of the National Anthem immediately after the PM's speech, and release of tri-colored balloons at the end.
Details About the 'At Home’ function:
‘At Home’ function at Governor/LG House may be commenced in the evening after 5 pm. This function represents a diverse set of invitees apart from usual protocol based invitees.
