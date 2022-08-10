Indian Americans In Nashville, USA, Celebrate India's 75th Independence Day

Participants get ready for their performance during a celebration of India known as ” Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” at Nolensville Historical Society in Nolensville, Tennessee, USA.
(Photo: The Tennessean)
As a part of celebrating India's 75th Independence Day this year, Indian American community is different states including in Tennessee, USA, organised a cultural event on Saturday, 6 August in Nashville.
The celebration also known as "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" started out with a parade led by prominent community members including mayors of Franklin, Nolensville and Nashville in addition to a consul from the Consulate General of India, Atlanta. Participants of Indian origin came together at the Nolensville Historical Society at 7248 Nolensville Road to to celebrate varied aspects of India's culture.
Local non-profit groups were instrumental in organising the India@75 celebration. Some of the non-profit organisations included the Bengali Association of Greater Nashville, the Gujarati Association of Middle Tennessee, Tennessee Tamizh Sangam, Tennessee Marathi Mandal, Nashville Kannada Koota, Tennessee Telugu Samithi, the Gujarat Cultural Association and SDR for Hope.
It was a unique presentation of cultures from different parts of India with different languages from India being represented through food, music, and dance.
(With inputs from The Tennessean)
