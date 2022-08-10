Indian Americans In Nashville, USA, Celebrate India's 75th Independence Day

As a part of celebrating India's 75th Independence Day this year, Indian American community is different states including in Tennessee, USA, organised a cultural event on Saturday, 6 August in Nashville.

The celebration also known as "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" started out with a parade led by prominent community members including mayors of Franklin, Nolensville and Nashville in addition to a consul from the Consulate General of India, Atlanta. Participants of Indian origin came together at the Nolensville Historical Society at 7248 Nolensville Road to to celebrate varied aspects of India's culture.