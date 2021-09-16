SC Allows PoP Ganesh Idol Immersion at Hyd's Hussain Sagar Lake for 'Last Time'

The bench said: "Let them do symbolic immersion this year. A last chance for them. They say they will ensure no harm is caused to the lake."

The top court expressed "unhappiness" over the Telangana government's actions in connection with the matter, but relaxed the High Court ban on immersion of the idols. The Supreme Court took into account the government's assurance that steps would be taken to ensure that no harm is caused to the water body.

"Unfortunate that despite several court judgments, immersions of idols take place every year in the lake and cause pollution. Government should have taken steps at the beginning itself to ensure the right height and right material out of which idols are made," said the Supreme Court Bench, reported NDTV.