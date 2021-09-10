In Photos: India Celebrates First Day of Ganesh Chaturthi

Mumbai: Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesha to their homes on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, 10 September.
(Photo: PTI)
The Ganesh Chaturthi Utsav began on Friday, 10 September, and is slated to go on till 21 September.
The Utsav ends on the 11th day with the immersion of the idol in the sea.
Despite restrictions amid COVID-19 pandemic, limited adherence to protocol was observed while the festival was celebrated across the country.
Bhopal: Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesha for installation on Ganesh Chaturthi festival, 10 September.
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra carries an idol of Lord Ganesha for installation on the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, 10 September.
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath receives an idol of Lord Ganesha from the party workers on Ganesh Chaturthi festival, at his residence on 10 September.
Maharashtra Government had also imposed Section 144 in Mumbai prohibiting five or more people to be gathered and also banned physical darshan for devotees at public pandals for Ganesh Chaturthi.
Apart from Maharashtra – Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu had also imposed restrictions in the state.
Regardless, images of unchecked revelry emerged from across the country, along with some pictures of smaller, individual celebrations.
Hyderabad: Devotees visit the Khairthabad's Shri Panchamukha Rudra Maha Ganapati on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi festival,10 September.
Mumbai: Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesha to their homes on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, 10 September.
Mumbai: Huge crowd at Dadar Market, on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, 9 September.
Surat: Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesha to place it in a pandal for celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi festival, 10 September.
Ahmedabad: An idol of Lord Ganesh being loaded in a truck for transportation to a place of worship on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival.
Guwahati: Devotees offer prayers on Ganesh Chaturthi festival, at Ganesh Mandir, 10 September.
Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi and son Aditya offers prayers to Lord Ganesh on the occasion of Ganesh festival, 10 September.
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee offers prayers to Lord Ganesh on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, at a community pandal on 10 September.
Jabalpur: Devotees celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Jabalpur, 10 September.
Published: 10 Sep 2021,10:10 PM IST