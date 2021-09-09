No PoP Ganesh Idol Immersion in Hyderabad's Hussain Sagar Lake: Telangana HC

Ganesh idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP) will not be allowed to be immersed in Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad this year, the Telangana High Court ruled on Thursday.

The high court was hearing a petition filed by advocate M Venumahadav who had sought restrictions on Ganesh and Durga idol immersions in the lake carried out every year. The order comes a day before the start of the festival on 10 September.