IMA Urges PM Modi to Take in Ukraine-Return Medical Students in Indian Colleges

Indian nationals, evacuated from crisis-hit Ukraine, holding the national flag arrive at the Hindon Air Force Station, in Ghaziaba
(Photo: PTI)
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Friday, 4 March, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accommodate Ukraine-returned medical students in Indian colleges as a one-time measure.
The future of thousands of Indian students, who go to Ukraine to pursue medical courses, has come under question due to the Russian invasion, which began on 24 February.
The letter written by the IMA has recommended "all the evacuated medical education learners who are Indian citizens and have procured admissions there upon seeking eligibility certificate from the statutory authorities in India and at various stages of progression there be adjusted as a one-time measure in existing medical schools in the country through an appropriate disbursed distribution," according to news agency IANS.
Talking to the Mint, honorary secretary general of IMA, Dr Jayesh Lele said, “These are unprecedented times. In India, there are approximately 500 medical colleges including private and government, and 70,000 to 80,000 students get admitted every year. This is in the hands of the government and National Medical Commission (NMC) to amend and increase the seats on temporary bases so that students’ career do not get spoiled.
Meanwhile the National Medical Commission (NMC) has allowed foreign medical students with incomplete internship due to the ongoing situations, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine crisis, to apply and finish their apprenticeship requirement in India but with conditions.
