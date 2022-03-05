IMA Urges PM Modi to Take in Ukraine-Return Medical Students in Indian Colleges

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Friday, 4 March, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accommodate Ukraine-returned medical students in Indian colleges as a one-time measure.

The future of thousands of Indian students, who go to Ukraine to pursue medical courses, has come under question due to the Russian invasion, which began on 24 February.

The letter written by the IMA has recommended "all the evacuated medical education learners who are Indian citizens and have procured admissions there upon seeking eligibility certificate from the statutory authorities in India and at various stages of progression there be adjusted as a one-time measure in existing medical schools in the country through an appropriate disbursed distribution," according to news agency IANS.