Russia Sieges Mariupol Port, Zelenskyy Says NATO Gave 'Green Light' to Bombing

As Russia continues to wage war against Ukraine for a tenth day, the strategic Ukrainian port city of Mariupol was blockaded by Russian forces on Saturday, 5 March, news agency AFP reported quoting the city's mayor.

Multiple loud explosions were heard in Kharkiv city on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has strongly criticised the NATO's refusal to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, saying that the alliance had given Russia the green light to continue its bombing campaign.

This comes a day after Russia seized the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Friday, after a fire broke out at what is the largest nuclear facility in Europe due to an attack by invaders.