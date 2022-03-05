Russia Sieges Mariupol Port, Zelenskyy Says NATO Gave 'Green Light' to Bombing
As Russia continues to wage war against Ukraine for a tenth day, the strategic Ukrainian port city of Mariupol was blockaded by Russian forces on Saturday, 5 March, news agency AFP reported quoting the city's mayor.
Multiple loud explosions were heard in Kharkiv city on Saturday morning.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has strongly criticised the NATO's refusal to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, saying that the alliance had given Russia the green light to continue its bombing campaign.
This comes a day after Russia seized the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Friday, after a fire broke out at what is the largest nuclear facility in Europe due to an attack by invaders.
India attaches the highest importance to ensuring safety of nuclear facilities in Ukraine, the Indian ambassador said at the UNSC meet on Friday
Russia has blocked Twitter and Facebook inside the country amid the war
Ukraine is looking to hold third round of talks with Russian officials this weekend
Around 2,000-3,000 Indian students are still feared stuck in Ukraine, as per the Ministry of External Affairs
Russia Has Fired Over 500 Missiles So Far: Pentagon
Russia has fired more than 500 missiles in the week since it invaded Ukraine, and is launching different types of missiles at a rate of about two dozen per day, a Pentagon official was quoted as saying by The Kyiv Independent.
Putin Denies Bombing Ukrainian Cities, Says Reports on Strikes Are 'Propaganda Fakes'
Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz denied that Russian troops were bombing Ukrainian cities, dismissing such information as fake, the Kremlin said Friday, AFP reported.
Putin said reports about "the alleged ongoing air strikes of Kyiv and other large cities are gross propaganda fakes," the Kremlin said in a statement.
He added that dialogue on Ukraine would be possible only if Russian demands are met.
IAF Has Flown 10 Flights, Evacuated 2k Indians From Nations Neighbouring Ukraine
Three C-17 heavy-lift transport aircraft of IAF, that took off on Friday from Hindan airbase, evacuated 629 Indian nationals from Romania, Slovakia and Poland, and also carried 16.5 tonnes of relief load from India to these countries.
Till date, the IAF has flown 10 flights to bring back 2,056 passengers, while taking 26 tonnes of relief load to these countries, as part of Operation Ganga, reported news agency ANI.
