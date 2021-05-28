IMA Files Police Complaint Against Ramdev Amid Ongoing Tussle

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) filed a police complaint against yoga guru Ramdev at the IP Estate police station on Thursday, 27 May.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the group of medical professionals has asked for an FIR against Ramdev on the charges of misrepresentation of allopathy and the spreading of wrongful information, under the Epidemic Diseases Act, the Disaster Management Act, and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code.