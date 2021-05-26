Book Ramdev for Sedition: IMA to PM Over Anti-Allopathy Remarks

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Wednesday, 26 May wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding sedition charges to be levelled against Baba Ramdev for his comments against allopathic treatments of COVID-19 and said that his claims were “deliberate efforts to stall the efforts of vaccination”.

In a letter signed by IMA National President Dr JA Jayalal, former President Dr Rajan Sharma, Secretary-General Dr Jayesh Lele and Finance Secretary Dr Anil Goyal, the IMA said that Baba Ramdev had vested interests behind such remarks to promote his company’s products.

“At this juncture, painfully we bring to your kind notice, the video claiming 10,000 doctors have died despite taking both doses of vaccines and (that) lakhs of people have died due to allopathic medicine, are circulating virally in the social media, as said by Mr Ramdev, owner of Patanjali products (sic),” the IMA statement read.