Insulted COVID Warriors: Health Min Asks Ramdev to Withdraw Remark
Ramdev, in his comments, claimed that “lakhs had died after taking allopathy medicines”.
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday, 23 May, wrote to yoga guru Ramdev to withdraw his comments claiming “lakhs had died after taking allopathy medicines”.
“I have written a letter to yoga guru Ramdev, asking him to withdraw the objectionable statement. The statement disrespected COVID warriors and hurt the sentiments of the country,” Vardhan said.
"You have not only insulted Corona warriors, but have hurt the feelings of the people of the country. Your clarification yesterday is not enough to make up for it... I hope you will think hard on it and withdraw your statements completely," Harsh Vardhan said, in a two-page letter in Hindi.
Vardhan also added that the people of the country were ‘very hurt’ by Ramdev’s remarks.
“The people of the country are very hurt with your remark on allopathic medicines. I have already told about this feeling over phone. Doctors and health workers are like gods for the people of the country for whom they are fighting against the coronavirus risking their lives.”Harsh Vardhan
Ramdev’s Objectionable Remarks & ‘Clarification’
Reading from his mobile in a video that has now gone viral, Ramdev could be heard saying, “Allopathy is such a stupid science that first chloroquine failed; then Remdesivir failed; then anti-biotics failed; then steroids failed; then plasma therapy was banned.”
The minister’s letter came a dayafter the Indian Medical Association urged the Union Health Ministry to take action against Ramdev.
Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust, earlier in the day, had said that Ramdev had the ‘utmost regard for doctors and carried no ill will against modern science and medicine’.
(With inputs from NDTV)
