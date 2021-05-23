Insulted COVID Warriors: Health Min Asks Ramdev to Withdraw Remark

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday, 23 May, wrote to yoga guru Ramdev to withdraw his comments claiming “lakhs had died after taking allopathy medicines”.

“I have written a letter to yoga guru Ramdev, asking him to withdraw the objectionable statement. The statement disrespected COVID warriors and hurt the sentiments of the country,” Vardhan said.

"You have not only insulted Corona warriors, but have hurt the feelings of the people of the country. Your clarification yesterday is not enough to make up for it... I hope you will think hard on it and withdraw your statements completely," Harsh Vardhan said, in a two-page letter in Hindi.