‘Apologise Now!’: Modern Medicine Docs to Ramdev

“Dear Baba Ramdev, in the past year, I have lost a lot of colleagues — senior and junior, some recently married and some with young children. They died serving the nation. Not one day did they decide not to wear the PPE and come to the hospital. They could have chosen to hide safely behind a bubble like you did, but they did not.”

Dr Abhishek Tandon, Resident (Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine), All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Jodhpur