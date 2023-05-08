IAF MiG-21 Aircraft Crashes Into House in Rajasthan, Claims Lives of 3 Locals

A MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed into a house in the Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan on Monday, 8 May, claiming lives of three women, the police said.

"The aircraft wreckage fell on a house in Bahlol Nagar in Hanumangarh District, unfortunately leading to the loss of three lives. The IAF regrets the loss of lives and offers its deepest condolences to the bereaved families," said a statement released by the Ministry of Defence.