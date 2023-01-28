IAF's Sukhoi-30, Mirage-2000 Fighter Jets Crash in MP's Morena, One Pilot Dead

Republic Day Special Discount. 10% Off Across All Membership Plans.

One of the three pilots involved, sustained fatal injuries, the IAF confirmed.
Morena: Security personnel near the wreckage after a Su-30MKI and a Mirage 2000 fighter planes crashed during an exercise, at Pagadgarh in Morena district, Saturday, 28 January.

Video Input: Amit Gaur

Video Producer: Shohini Bose 

Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam

A Sukhoi-30 and a Mirage-2000 — two fighter planes of the Indian Air Force (IAF), crashed in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, the IAF confirmed.

"Two fighter aircraft of IAF were involved in an accident near Gwalior today morning. The aircraft were on routine operational flying training mission. One of the three pilots involved, sustained fatal injuries. An inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident," the IAF tweeted.`

SP Morena said that the two jets took off from Gwalior and added that while one aircraft had two pilots, the other housed one.

"2 safely rescued, body parts of 3rd found," he told news agency ANI.

According to reports, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was brief by the Chief of Air Staff and is monitoring the situation closely.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in a tweet,

"The news of the crash of Sukhoi-30 and Mirage-2000 aircraft of the Air Force near Kolaras in Morena is very sad. I have instructed the local administration to cooperate with the Air Force in quick rescue and relief work. I pray to God that the pilots of the planes are safe."

(This story will be updated with more details.)

