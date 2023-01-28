IAF's Sukhoi-30, Mirage-2000 Fighter Jets Crash in MP's Morena, One Pilot Dead

Morena: Security personnel near the wreckage after a Su-30MKI and a Mirage 2000 fighter planes crashed during an exercise, at Pagadgarh in Morena district, Saturday, 28 January.
(Photo: PTI)
A Sukhoi-30 and a Mirage-2000 — two fighter planes of the Indian Air Force (IAF), crashed in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, the IAF confirmed.
"Two fighter aircraft of IAF were involved in an accident near Gwalior today morning. The aircraft were on routine operational flying training mission. One of the three pilots involved, sustained fatal injuries. An inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident," the IAF tweeted.`
"2 safely rescued, body parts of 3rd found," he told news agency ANI.
According to reports, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was brief by the Chief of Air Staff and is monitoring the situation closely.
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in a tweet,
(This story will be updated with more details.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)