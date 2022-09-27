Hyderabad: Two Muslim Women Vandalize Durga, Mother Mary Idols, Arrested

Two Muslim women, hailing from Saudi Arabia, allegedly vandalised an idol of goddess Durga in a pandal and a statue of Mother Mary in a church premises in Hyderabad on Tuesday, 27 September.

Both the women, who are mentally ill, have been arrested, the police said.

The burqa-clad women damaged the idol of goddess Durga in a pandal in the Khairatabad area of Hyderabad and then damaged the statue of Mother Mary after barging into a church premises in the AC Guards area. The women are sisters, and originally the residents of Jeddah.

The Hindu organisations in the city were reportedly irked at the incident.

They allegedly also tried to attack a local, who tried to stop them. The women were eventually handed over to the police by the locals.

Hyderabad (Central Zone) DCP Rajesh said that when they were questioned on the basis of CCTV footage, both the women were behaving strangely.