MP: Right Wing Mob Vandalises House of Man Accused of Insulting Hindu Gods

On Tuesday, 16 August, members of right wing groups, as well as others, vandalised the house of one Abdul Kadeir, who was accused of insulting Hindu gods in a social media post, in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district.
The incident took place while the accused was in police custody, and a team of police personnel was trying to pacify, and talk with the protesters demanding action against Kadeir.
Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Mukesh Vaishya, the additional superintendent of police in Shahdol district said:
He added:
The police also added that they have registered a case against those involved in vandalising Kadeir's house.
The Shahdol police have invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against Kadeir, and booked him under charges of purportedly hurting sentiments and making objectionable comments on social media.
"Yesterday an objectionable post was made and the accused was arrested immediately. We have also forwarded the NSA documents to the collectorate which will get approved soon," Kumar Prateek, SP, Shahdol said.
Further, the SP ordered for the line attachment of the Dhanpuri police station in charge, Narbad Singh Dhurvey, for failing to ensure law and order during the incident.
