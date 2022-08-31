Masked Men Set Punjab Pastor’s Car on Fire, Vandalise Statue in Church

The incident occurred in the Takkarpura village of Patti town on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.
(Photo: Screenshot of the video)
Four masked youths in Punjab's Tarn Taran district allegedly vandalised a church in a village close to the Indo-Pak border, police said on Wednesday, 31 August.
The incident occurred in the Takkarpura village of Patti town on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, they said.
After the incident, a police team led by the Senior Superintendent of Police, Tarn Taran, Ranjit Singh Dhillon, reached the spot to take stock of the situation. Heavy police deployment has been made in the area, the police said.
The cops said that they have "vital clues" and a First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged.
Dhillon said, "A few notorious elements tried to vandalise the idol of Jesus and set ablaze a car at the church in Patti. We're investigating the matter and have vital clues. There were four people, we are behind the culprits. We hope to solve it soon. An FIR has been lodged," NDTV reported.
This comes after the Akal Takht Jathedar, head of the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, issued a statement against "forced conversions" by Christian missionaries.
The protesters demanded the immediate arrest of the accused.
Father Thomas P of the Catholic Church, Patti, said that the men were there for 25 minutes.
"They threatened people and kept the security guard at gunpoint. The Inspector General reached the spot and assured us of action at the earliest," he added.
(With inputs from NDTV, PTI, and ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)