Masked Men Set Punjab Pastor’s Car on Fire, Vandalise Statue in Church

The cops said that they have "vital clues" and a First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged.

Dhillon said, "A few notorious elements tried to vandalise the idol of Jesus and set ablaze a car at the church in Patti. We're investigating the matter and have vital clues. There were four people, we are behind the culprits. We hope to solve it soon. An FIR has been lodged," NDTV reported.

This comes after the Akal Takht Jathedar, head of the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, issued a statement against "forced conversions" by Christian missionaries.