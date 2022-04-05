Hyderabad Pub’s Bar License Revoked After Raid on VIP Rave Party

While two of the accused – Mahadaram Anil Kumar, the manager of the pub, and Abhishek Vuppala, who is a partner of the pub – have been arrested, produced before a court and sent to judicial remand, the third accused, Arjun Veeramachineni, is absconding.

Meanwhile, police said they have added the name of Kiran Raju, son-in-law of former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury, as an accused in the case and charged him with abetting the offence. The move was based on confessions of the two arrested persons who said Kiran is also associated with the pub, according to TNIE.

Soon after the raid on the pub in the early hours of Sunday, when it was reported that several persons from prominent families in the city were present at the pub or associated with it, Renuka Chowdhury had issued a media statement saying her daughter Tejaswini Chowdhury wasn’t the owner of the pub or involved in its management. Kiran Raju is yet to be taken into custody.