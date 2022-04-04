Hyderabad Pub Raid: Niharika Has Done Nothing Wrong, Says Father Naga Babu

Around 142 people who were present in the pub were taken to the Banjara Hills police station, including actor Niharika Konidela, singer Rahul Sipligunj, and TDP MP Galla Jayadev’s son Galla Siddharth. It was also reported that a few other members of prominent families, including those of politicians, were among those present at the pub when it was raided.

Based on specific information that a party was being organised at the pub in violation of rules by operating beyond its permitted hours, a police team carried out the raid, and as many as 142 customers besides the hotel staff were brought to a police station, questioned and the customers were later let off, police said. Among those arrested in the drugs case are the manager of the pub Mahadaram Anil Kumar, and Abhishek Vuppala, who is a partner of the pub, a press release from the Hyderabad Police said. Abhishek’s mother, BJP leader Vuppala Sarada, claimed that her son was innocent, The New Indian Express reported.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand issued orders placing the SHO of Banjara Hills police station under suspension besides issuing a charge memo to the ACP (Banjara Hills Divison), for their alleged negligence towards their legitimate duties in the control of narcotics in pubs and bars.