Winter Session: PM Modi Pays Tribute to Martyrs of 2001 Parliament Attack

Parliament Winter Session live updates. Image used for representative purposes.
(Photo: The Quint)
The ongoing Winter Session of Parliament entered its 11th day on Monday, 13 December, with 'The High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill 2021' set to be introduced in Rajya Sabha for consideration and return.
Remembering the 2001 attack on Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to "all those security personnel who were martyred in the line of duty during the Parliament attack in 2001."
Meanwhile, Congress MP Manish Tewari gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the issue of inflation.
Rajya Sabha was adjourned minutes after the session commenced, amid protests over the suspension of the 12 MPs.
The High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill 2021 to be introduced in RS for consideration
LoP Mallikarjun Kharge to raise the issue of the suspension of 12 MPs
Rajya Sabha was adjourned till noon, amid a walk out by the Opposition and protests over the suspension of 12 MPs.
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Today, we will raise the issue of the suspension of 12 MPs in Parliament. Their suspension must be taken back. Floor leaders of Opposition parties meet today morning on this issue."
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju will move the Bill that seeks amendment in The High Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1954 and the Supreme and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1958. The bill seeks to bring clarity concerning the date of eligibility of additional quantum of pension to a retired judge.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet on Monday morning, "I pay my tribute to all those security personnel who were martyred in the line of duty during the Parliament attack in 2001."
It has been 20 years since five militants stormed India's Parliament complex, on 13 December 2001.
The Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) sponsored terrorists were armed with grenades, guns, and explosives, but security forces killed them before they could enter the main chamber.
Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, LoP Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and other parliamentarians also paid tribute to the security personnel who lost their lives in the 2001 Parliament attack on the occasion of its anniversary.