Winter Session: PM Modi Pays Tribute to Martyrs of 2001 Parliament Attack

The ongoing Winter Session of Parliament entered its 11th day on Monday, 13 December, with 'The High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill 2021' set to be introduced in Rajya Sabha for consideration and return.

Remembering the 2001 attack on Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to "all those security personnel who were martyred in the line of duty during the Parliament attack in 2001."

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manish Tewari gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the issue of inflation.

Rajya Sabha was adjourned minutes after the session commenced, amid protests over the suspension of the 12 MPs.