'Hurt' by Probe Into Bible-in-School Row: Bengaluru Archbishop Peter Machado

The archbishop of Bengaluru, Peter Machado, on Thursday, 28 April, said he was "hurt" that the Karnataka government was launching an inquiry into the latest Bible row in the state and clarified that the students "are not forced to study anything."
The Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate of Bengaluru Urban, J Manjunath, has initiated an inquiry into the Clarence High School for the forceful imposition of Christian religious views on children.
As per a letter by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) dated 25 April to the official, the school allegedly made Bible study mandatory and instructed minors to participate in Christian morning prayers and other religious activities.
As per the statement by the NCPCR, the child rights panel received a complaint against the school on 22 April. The Hindu Jana Jagruti had filed a complaint against the school as well.
Machado further said that he didn't know "if the government itself" was doing it or "some vested groups" were behind this.
Meanwhile, Jaideep George, the Principal of Clarence High School, said, "Clarence is an untainted Christian minority school. We are a privately owned and managed school. In some cases, we've even waived off fees for certain students. Around 75% of our students are Christian. Our students are in the army, navy and other fields. We have given fee concessions to students from middle-class families during COVID."
"As a matter of fact, parents have appreciated us for teaching moral values. Our admission process is also done in accordance with the law. Allegations made over our conduct other than subscribing to our system are only a misinterpretation. We are in conformity with the law of the land and have spoken to our legal team to respond to the notice sent by BEO (Block Education Officer)," he added.
The state's education minister BC Nagesh had said on Wednesday, 27 April, that religious texts such as the Bible and the Quran could not be compared with the Bhagavad Gita.
Nagesh's statement came a day after Bengaluru Archbishop Peter Machado questioned, "If children are requested to buy books of Bhagavad Gita or other religions, can it be considered as forcing them to be influenced or inducing them to be converted to these particular religions?"
"We cannot compare Bhagavad Gita with other religious books like the Quran and Bible. You can teach about Jesus' life just like Swamy Vivekananda and others but should not impose religious text on students," Nagesh was quoted as saying on Wednesday.
