Karnataka: Hindu Janajagruti Samiti Says School Forcing Students To Carry Bible

“We have raised an objection on this issue and the parents of these children are also with us. We will meet the Karnataka Education Minister soon, and raise our concern,” he added.

The school in question is Clarence High School.

According to India Today, there is a parents' declaration in the admission form for class 11 students, that says, "You affirm that your child will attend all classes including Morning Assembly Scripture Class and Clubs for his/her own moral and spiritual welfare and will not object to carry the Bible and Hymn Book during his/her stay at Clarence High School.''

(With inputs from ANI and India Today.)