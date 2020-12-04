Are The New Farm Laws Good or Bad For Farmers? Experts Weigh In

Farmers across north India are protesting the new agricultural reforms introduced in September. The Quint spoke to Sunil Jain, Managing Editor at the Financial Express and Vivian Fernandes, senior journalist and TV anchor who discussed various aspects of the new laws with us.
What do the new laws say about the Minimum Support Price (MSP)?
Vivian Fernandes says that currently MSP is announced on 23 commodities, but procurement happens only on two commodities (rice and wheat) and that too in few states, mainly Punjab and Haryana.
He further added, “The Food Corporation of India for a couple of years now has not been wanting to pay the high commission charges which the commission agents of Punjab are charging. So the fear is that it might go outside the mandi to procure, which will of course not affect the farmers, but over a period will reduce procurement.”
On the other hand, Sunil Jain, managing editor of The Financial Express, believes that “if the MSP system is to continue, Punjab's decline to obscurity is going to go on”.
Non-APMC mandis: Bigger market or road to exploitation?
“Before the central legislations were enacted, farmers could sell outside the APMC mandis, but they had to pay the mandi cesses because the cesses were payable in a notified area not just in the mandis and with a notified area I mean a block, or a district attached with the Mandi,” says Vivian Fernandes
According to Vivian, this is what the farmers, particularly in Punjab and Haryana, fear because in these two states there is a dense network of APMC mandis. The farmers there feel that if the mandis get uncompetitive, then over a period they will weaken and then they will fall into disuse and their suspicion is that some corporates will then take over the mandis on the cheap.
However, Sunil Jain tells The Quint that the APMC mandis right now are tightly controlled by the arhtiyas (middlemen) which leaves room for little transparency.
He further said, “As far as the issue of being taken for a ride by the middlemen and things like that, let's keep in mind that today, if you leave aside the MSP-based procurement which actually happens in you know 4-5 states and is for wheat and rice, in any case, most of the purchases that are taking place are through the private sector players.”
What happens in the case of a dispute?
Both Jain and Fernandes feel that the government needs to ensure that a robust dispute settlement mechanism is put in place for the farmers.
“You require a dispute settlement mechanism. In the APMC mandis there is a dispute settlement mechanism. If the farmers are not paid then the commission agent will stand to lose their licence. Whereas if you buy from outside the mandis, who do the farmers go to?” Vivian told The Quint.
On this Sunil Jain believes that a disputes happen even today and there is a system in place to deal with them. “Crops that are being sold today are being sold through the private parties and whenever there is a dispute and whatever mechanism they have today, they use that. So, it's not as though dispute resolution is something which will suddenly come up when the private sector comes in. Secondly, when the government of India or the state governments start creating mandis, certainly they need to work very hard on creating a dispute resolution system,” he said.
