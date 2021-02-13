‘Hum Dekhenge’ – the Iconic Poem by Faiz, Now in Haryanvi

A farmer who's participating in the protest against the farm laws.|
This 1979 poem by Faiz was written against the dictatorial rule of former Pakistani president Zia-ul-Haq. It’s as relevant now as it was back then
Faiz Ahmad Faiz had written the iconic poem ‘Hum Dekhenge’ in 1979. The context and set-up was the dictatorial regime of former Pakistani President Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq.
Faiz was known for his revolutionary and anti-establishment leanings. His iconic poem, ‘Hum Dekhenge’ – which has come to be identified with the anti-CAA protests – was written at a time when Pakistan was going through a political turmoil, and its democracy was under threat. With its meaning open to interpretation, over the years the poem has become a revolutionary anthem.
On Faiz’s birthday, here’s a ‘Haryanvi’ version of 'Hum Dekhenge'. It was written by a famous poet from Haryana during Anna Hazare’s anti-corruption movement. This version sung by Indora Brothers from Bhiwani, is a tribute to the farmers who are protesting against the farm laws in India.
