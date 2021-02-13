‘Hum Dekhenge’ – the Iconic Poem by Faiz, Now in Haryanvi

Faiz was known for his revolutionary and anti-establishment leanings. His iconic poem, ‘Hum Dekhenge’ – which has come to be identified with the anti-CAA protests – was written at a time when Pakistan was going through a political turmoil, and its democracy was under threat. With its meaning open to interpretation, over the years the poem has become a revolutionary anthem.

On Faiz’s birthday, here’s a ‘Haryanvi’ version of 'Hum Dekhenge'. It was written by a famous poet from Haryana during Anna Hazare’s anti-corruption movement. This version sung by Indora Brothers from Bhiwani, is a tribute to the farmers who are protesting against the farm laws in India.