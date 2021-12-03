Gurugram Namaz Row: Right-Wing Members Raise Slogans Again, a Few Detained

Disruption of prayers has continued almost every Friday at several sites including Sector 47 and Sector 12 since September. One Friday, right-wing Hindu organisations performed a pooja at the Sector 12 site.

The incident on Friday took place just three days after a complaint was registered against three leaders of Hindu right-wing groups for allegedly making inflammatory speeches over the controversy.

In the complaint submitted to Deepak Saharan, DCP West Gurugram, the Jamait Ulama-i-Hind alleged that several Hindu right-wing leaders have deliberately been making provocative statements over the matter in an attempt to spread disharmony.

The police is yet to turn the complaint into a First Information Report (FIR). Despite repeated attempts, the DCP did not respond to calls and messages from The Quint.

On Wednesday, 1 December, several citizens' groups under the banner of Democratic Forum, staged protests outside the Gurugram Divisional Commissioner's office against attempts to disrupt peace in the city.

The protesters submitted a memorandum to tehsildar Darpan Singh Kamboj, to be given to the Haryana governor, demanding action against disruption of communal harmony.