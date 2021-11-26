Gurgaon Namaz Row Continues, Muslims Offer Prayers Amid 'Jai Shri Ram' Chants

File photo of Friday namaz being offered in Sector 47 locality of Gurugram. Image used for representation.
(Photo: Eshwar/The Quint)
Members of the Muslim community were disturbed by communal miscreants while offering their prayers at a designated site in Gurugram's sector 37 on Friday, 26 November.
The 20-minute prayer session was interrupted by chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', as protesters raised slogans against the offering of the prayers at the site, NDTV reported.
WHAT HAS THE GURGAON NAGRIK EKTA MANCH SAID?
Gurgaon Nagrik Ekta Manch, in a press statement, said:
"The far-right wing group has been disrupting obligatory Juma Namaz of Muslims for last three months in Gurugram. Today, it was Sector 37 where they intentionally chose the same spot and time of Juma Namaz for offering their own prayers; same way as they did for Govardhan Puja in Sector 12A on 5 November."
BACKGROUND
For a few weeks now, several sectors of Gurugram have witnessed hatred and disruptions by right-wing Hindutva groups and members of resident welfare associations (RWAs) against Muslims reading the Friday prayers, Jumme ki namaz, in open spaces.
However, two days later, on Friday, no namaz was offered in any of the gurdwaras due to two reasons: First, that Friday marked the Sikh festival of Gurpurab, and second, there was fear among the Muslim community that the Hindu right-wing groups would create ruckus outside gurudwaras.
On 26 November, the city's Gurdwara Singh Sabha Committee said that members of the Muslim community had not sought space for the namaz, so no prayers would be offered at the gurudwaras once again, NDTV reported. The committee, however, marked its support for the Muslim community.
(With inputs from NDTV)
