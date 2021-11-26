Gurgaon Namaz Row Continues, Muslims Offer Prayers Amid 'Jai Shri Ram' Chants

However, two days later, on Friday, no namaz was offered in any of the gurdwaras due to two reasons: First, that Friday marked the Sikh festival of Gurpurab, and second, there was fear among the Muslim community that the Hindu right-wing groups would create ruckus outside gurudwaras.

On 26 November, the city's Gurdwara Singh Sabha Committee said that members of the Muslim community had not sought space for the namaz, so no prayers would be offered at the gurudwaras once again, NDTV reported. The committee, however, marked its support for the Muslim community.