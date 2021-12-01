Gurugram Namaz Row: Citizens Demand Action Against 'Attempts to Disrupt Peace'

"Namaz ke bahane, nafrat ki rajneeti band karo"

"Dharam ke naam par desh ko baatna band karo!"

"Jaat-dharam par nahi batenge, ek rahe hain, ek rahenge!"

The area outside the Divisional Commissioner's Office in Gurugram's Civil Lines, next to Epiphany Church, was more crowded than it usually would be on Wednesday, 1 December. About 50 citizens had set stage for peaceful protests on the pavement nearby, while the morning traffic on the other side continued undisturbed.

The protestors holding placards with messages of religious unity and communal harmony sat on carpets and mats, raising slogans like "Inquilab Zindabad!" and "Hindu-Muslim bhai bhai!".

They were associated with several citizens' groups who had come together to demonstrate against months of disruptions and protests by right-wing Hindutva groups against Muslims offering Friday prayers in open spaces of the city.