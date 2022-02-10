Karnataka Hijab Row: Why a Hindu Student is Opposing Saffron Shawl Protests

The incident happened on 8 February, when, owing to saffron shawl protest, MGM College called all hijab-wearing Muslim girls aside, to tell them that they should not attend classes in their headscarves. The students were served the government order dated 5 February which said that clothes worn to colleges should not disrupt “public order.”

Shetty’s friend Sama, a Muslim student, was among those who were asked to leave the college. The two teenagers are neighbours and usually return to their homes together, after classes. “She told me that she will not walk with me anymore, because teachers may start hating me for supporting her. I was shocked to hear this,” Shetty said.